RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Contrasting side by side

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 9 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.58 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RigNet Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RigNet Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Westell Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RigNet Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Westell Technologies Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Westell Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 17.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year RigNet Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc. beats RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.