RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88% of RigNet Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RigNet Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.50% -26.90% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RigNet Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RigNet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

RigNet Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. The potential upside of the rivals is 72.78%. Based on the data shown earlier, RigNet Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RigNet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while RigNet Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. RigNet Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, RigNet Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RigNet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RigNet Inc.’s rivals beat RigNet Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.