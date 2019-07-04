RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of RigNet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RigNet Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.20% -7.30% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RigNet Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RigNet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

$24 is the average price target of RigNet Inc., with a potential upside of 130.99%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%. Given RigNet Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RigNet Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RigNet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while RigNet Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. RigNet Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Volatility and Risk

RigNet Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, RigNet Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RigNet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RigNet Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.