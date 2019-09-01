RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Extreme Networks Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Extreme Networks Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Extreme Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc. has a 206.12% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of RigNet Inc. shares and 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance while Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc. beats RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.