Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) as Share Price Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 17,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 27,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 600,650 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,271 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech owns 69,500 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 6,081 shares. Waverton has 2.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Company holds 0.23% or 46,161 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 278,435 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Com reported 16,297 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,996 shares. 11,255 were accumulated by Meridian Management. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 4,096 shares. Stanley reported 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Conning holds 166,847 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jacobs & Ca reported 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 14,420 shares to 70,014 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 39,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NYSE:NUS).