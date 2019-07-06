Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped At&T (T) Stake; Cme Group (CME) Holder Underhill Investment Management Lowered Holding by $7.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 743,928 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miller Howard Inc has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chemical Bancshares reported 200,205 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 32,733 are held by Bennicas Assocs Inc. Illinois-based Css Limited Com Il has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Holding Secs Inc owns 132,923 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 1.22 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burney reported 218,832 shares stake. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 25,353 shares.

