Riggs Asset Managment Company Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Cut by $604,304 as Valuation Declined; Coatue Management Raised Position in Dine Brands Global (DIN) as Share Value Declined

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 13/03/2018 – Vodafone Launches Mobile Security Solution Built on Asavie Moda Platform for SME Sector; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 148.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 8,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 3,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 244,234 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dine Brands Hopes This Dip Is Temporary – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Restaurantnews.com published: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s $1 ADIOS is Here – RestaurantNews.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dine Brands -7% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Restaurantnews.com‘s news article titled: “IHOP Continues Latin America Expansion with Three Restaurant Openings in Ecuador – RestaurantNews.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12,922 shares to 18,493 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 79,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 1,202 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 6,006 shares. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 108,332 shares. 2,955 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 62,150 shares. 55,895 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 13,805 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,800 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 86,329 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,868 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited holds 90,656 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 377,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,576 shares.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone & Telecom Italia to Merge Telecom Towers in Italy – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, VOD – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.