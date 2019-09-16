Riggs Asset Managment Company Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Cut by $604,304; Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 2.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 6.37 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Management Ma reported 24,076 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 69,301 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 540,585 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Com has 31,400 shares. First Business Services invested in 0.05% or 4,621 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 418 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 2.07 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tealwood Asset holds 59,739 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 148,114 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holding has invested 4.43% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 5,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cambiar has 0.84% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 572,511 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE, JBLU’s Bearish Q3 Views, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Airline stocks hit hard as crude oil prices spike after Saudi processing plant attacked – MarketWatch” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).