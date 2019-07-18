Riggs Asset Managment Company Stake in At&T (T) Lifted by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Increased Position by $4.43 Million

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 6.18M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 19.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 120,769 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 384 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Company reported 3.04 million shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,238 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6.21M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 54,529 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 50,400 are held by Alps. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cap Advisors Limited Ltd has 294 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com has 10.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.86 million shares. Kings Point reported 123,309 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L.