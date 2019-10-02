Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.88 Million as Market Value Declined; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 85.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 10,371 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 5,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 476,443 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.65. About 1.75M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 140,500 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 13,364 shares. Friess Assocs Lc has 17,217 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 103 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt reported 6,243 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Crystal Rock Cap has 3.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 548 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Exchange Mgmt reported 2.3% stake. Ranger Inv Management LP invested in 51 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hm Limited Liability Com, Missouri-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,285 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 3.25% or 10,225 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,700 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0% or 391 shares. New York-based Selz Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Inc has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 10,371 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tdam Usa invested in 0.44% or 74,698 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 147,510 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Cap Inc invested in 28,527 shares. Ci Investments holds 3.44 million shares. 69,864 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Trustco Natl Bank N Y invested in 0.34% or 3,620 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 101,344 shares. Castleark Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability reported 8,290 shares. 46,497 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,954 shares to 38,427 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,565 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).