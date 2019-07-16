Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised Its Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million; Burney Co Increased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Burney Co increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 46,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 46,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 35,165 shares to 150,146 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Presto Inds Inc (NYSE:NPK) by 5,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,664 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AbbVie Announces Lifting of FDA’s Partial Hold on CANOVA Study – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 6/16/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.61M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 0.33% or 50,255 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 27,792 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 10,900 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 125,156 shares. Page Arthur B reported 9,203 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9.39M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Service Lc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dnb Asset As owns 95,370 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Company holds 4,340 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sit Assoc accumulated 0.1% or 32,085 shares. Taylor Asset has invested 12.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.