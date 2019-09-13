Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $2.24 Million; Share Price Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $347,110

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 1.63M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 23,541 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan reported 13,267 shares stake. Nuwave Mgmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 417 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 245,938 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.06% or 85,571 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel has 1.45% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Security Trust Com accumulated 17,481 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Cap Ltd owns 15 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y reported 1,663 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,904 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Flashing 2 Warning Signs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.