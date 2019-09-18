Riggs Asset Managment Company Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Decreased by $604,304 as Shares Declined; As Cypress Semiconducto (CY) Shares Rose, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (CY) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 521,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 341,645 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 863,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconducto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 85,106 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 183,474 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 57,861 shares. Water Island Lc has 473,732 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 877 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 178,539 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 30,912 shares. Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 1,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. 348,408 are owned by Bardin Hill Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 24,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hanson Mcclain reported 493 shares stake. Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 248,494 shares.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 24.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 81,355 shares to 112,855 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 46,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.