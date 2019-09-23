Riggs Asset Managment Company Position In Caterpillar (CAT) Was Has Raised; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74 million, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 10.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 1.80 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table)

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

