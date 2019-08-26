Riggs Asset Managment Company Maintains Holding in At&T (T); Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Lifted by $4.44 Million Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 3.35 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).