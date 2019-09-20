Riggs Asset Managment Company Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $604,304; Stock Declined; Copeland Capital Management Position in Msci (MSCI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 40,196 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60 million, down from 48,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 617,936 shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 281 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 385,114 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 399,855 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 1,082 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 30,100 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.08 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 120,873 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 54 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd reported 24,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 42,756 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited reported 33,988 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Massachusetts Finance Service Communication Ma invested 0.22% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 10,973 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 153,217 shares to 205,946 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 51,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $137.32M for 35.05 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt Etf (IEMG) by 129,311 shares to 130,745 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

