Riggs Asset Managment Company Lifted Position in Caterpillar (CAT) by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined; As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $820,410

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 915,837 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 91,036 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 95,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 482,699 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,457 were accumulated by Fort Point Ltd Liability Com. 2,138 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited owns 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,385 shares. Stewart Patten reported 2,657 shares. 327,190 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.24% or 110,567 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.34% or 6,815 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 2.47M shares. Puzo Michael J owns 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,200 shares. Leavell Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bank Of Hawaii holds 25,146 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 1.08% or 144,841 shares. Arrow Financial owns 3,160 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 2.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 147,788 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 59,689 shares.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,029 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 30,296 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 177 shares. Moreover, Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,145 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt stated it has 3,052 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 0.47% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.8% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mu Invests Company Limited holds 4.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 42,800 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.07% stake. 93,756 are held by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 2,912 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,300 shares. Geode Ltd Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.65M shares. 203,000 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 8,281 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 22,907 shares to 56,356 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.