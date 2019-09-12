Riggs Asset Managment Company Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Avon Products (AVP) Holder Shah Capital Management Decreased Stake

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 3.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03 million, down from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 11.31 million shares traded or 42.69% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 3.37M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 45,024 shares to 89,218 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt Etf (IEMG).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.43M for 56.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22M and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 226,700 shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

