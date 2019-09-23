Riggs Asset Managment Company Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Cut by $604,304 as Shares Declined; Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Position as Market Value Declined

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 4.27M shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 178,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 481,615 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability has 35,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 40,234 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 72,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% stake. Invesco owns 341,035 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 7,064 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Agf Investments owns 10,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,566 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 7,700 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Llc accumulated 85 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 4,278 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 2,325 shares. 284,533 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt Etf (IEMG).