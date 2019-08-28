Riggs Asset Managment Company Holding In At&T (T) Was Lifted; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder First Washington Has Lowered Its Position by $1.10 Million as Market Value Declined

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 5.84M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.39. About 1.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares to 147,180 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.15 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, FTC come to settlement on 2014 throttling case – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

