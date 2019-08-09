Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $2.15 Million; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $4.92 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18 million shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

