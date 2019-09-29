Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.88 Million; Boston Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by $2.93 Million as Stock Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 62,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 114,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc reported 7,146 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd holds 532 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. S&Co has 650 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 1.26% or 3,517 shares. 948 are owned by Page Arthur B. Van Eck Assoc holds 42,771 shares. Jbf Capital Incorporated holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Da Davidson & Communications accumulated 15,463 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.27% or 190,979 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 54,930 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors owns 9,861 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc accumulated 5,439 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.35M shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Has the Hottest Brand in Hearables – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These St. Louisans rank on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 0.43% or 251,901 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 32,195 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,209 shares or 0.24% of the stock. City Holdg holds 62,325 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel reported 519,524 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Pictet Bank & Trust And Tru Ltd stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Timber Creek Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 976 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fin Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 13,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Weik Capital Mgmt holds 112,196 shares. Payden And Rygel accumulated 1,800 shares. Orca Limited Liability Company holds 21,963 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Mairs And Pwr owns 2.32 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 102,187 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17,934 shares to 65,421 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).