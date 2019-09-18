Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $604,304 as Valuation Declined; As Kohls Com Stk (KSS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Increased Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 134,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 89,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 859,150 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.28 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Lc has 0.97% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 20,748 shares. 57,079 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Wasatch Advisors holds 17,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 793,886 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 608 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 65,654 shares. 29,780 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Allstate owns 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 19,740 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 792,870 shares. Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 26,388 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kohl’s Donates $1.5 Million to Milwaukee Art Museum – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 102,280 shares to 266,867 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stock Building Supply Holdings by 323,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,842 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD).

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares to 208,587 shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt Etf (IEMG).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone Is Bleeding In India – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.