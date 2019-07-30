Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Regentatlantic Capital Llc

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.49M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 30,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 114,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0.49% or 547,894 shares. 2.55M were accumulated by International Grp Inc. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com has 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Group Llc reported 0.03% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 5,247 shares. Reliance Comm Of Delaware reported 152,163 shares. Wright Invsts, Connecticut-based fund reported 159,505 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farr Miller And Washington Dc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wendell David Assocs Incorporated owns 69,102 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Com owns 45,893 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 1.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 235,159 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp reported 18,754 shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 170,121 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,963 shares to 139,717 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,833 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).