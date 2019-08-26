Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Lifted By $2.15 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; Discovery Capital Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $21.61 Million

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased At&T Corp (T) stake by 101.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riggs Asset Managment Company acquired 69,363 shares as At&T Corp (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 137,866 shares with $4.32M value, up from 68,503 last quarter. At&T Corp now has $255.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 1.19M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 176.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc acquired 184,700 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 289,448 shares with $34.14M value, up from 104,748 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 1.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 3.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 415,979 shares. Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 1.35 million shares. Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.34% or 118,849 shares. Smith Salley Associates owns 1.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 357,991 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.35% stake. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 348,378 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.19% or 93,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated, a Vermont-based fund reported 20,996 shares. Lafayette Inc accumulated 0.23% or 19,666 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.06% or 3,893 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.89% above currents $34.99 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,600 shares to 6,870 valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 612,900 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.43% above currents $134.82 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 50,226 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. 44,883 were reported by Brave Asset. Junto Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability has 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 234,184 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 2.60M shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Co owns 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,818 shares. 800 were accumulated by Financial Advantage. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated reported 3.45M shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. First Tru holds 247,526 shares. Snow Management Lp reported 0.12% stake. Swift Run Cap accumulated 16,386 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,361 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Somerset Gp Lc reported 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingdon Capital Mgmt Lc owns 270,067 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio.