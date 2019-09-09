Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Rose; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $1.92 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 240,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 151,860 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 391,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 34.02M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION AT KANSAS CITY PLANT WILL RESUME ON MONDAY; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 12/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Its Challenges to Paice’s Patents; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY PURCHASES EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 10/04/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY SPOKE AFTER DEBUT OF FOCUS COMPACT CAR IN LONDON; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 97.84M shares traded or 250.21% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 18,570 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Contravisory Mngmt holds 939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.90 million shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.5% or 235,300 shares. California-based Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,536 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 138,256 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow holds 19,545 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,760 shares. New Vernon Management Limited Co invested in 14,700 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Alpine Woods Ltd has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moon Ltd Llc accumulated 18,488 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management holds 0% or 600 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Co has 295,297 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 177,886 are held by Ameritas Invest. Bragg Finance Advisors invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 21,249 shares. Quantitative Inv Llc reported 484,500 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 15.30 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 13,950 shares stake. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.57% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). South Dakota Inv Council reported 421,119 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 169,739 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 70,926 shares to 85,893 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 8.25 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.