Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $604,304 as Share Price Declined; Css Upped Its Holding in American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) by $425,600 as Market Value Declined

Css Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 3.27M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.74 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 45,024 shares to 89,218 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV) by 10,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 31,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (Put) (NYSE:PCG) by 97,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).

