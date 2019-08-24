Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Its Holding in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Its Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). White Pine Limited Liability reported 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bbr Limited Liability stated it has 72,989 shares. Washington Tru holds 461,984 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 355,773 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.20 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.69% or 118,189 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru Co has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dodge And Cox owns 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19.51M shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,622 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 55,882 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability has 28,329 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.25 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow ends more than 600 points lower as U.S.-China trade war intensifies – MarketWatch” on August 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.