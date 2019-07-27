Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Holding in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Holder National Pension Service Lifted Its Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 849,562 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.23 million, up from 818,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3.24 million shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,995 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chemical Bancshares has 20,596 shares. 1,580 were reported by St Johns Com Ltd Liability Com. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 58,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,442 shares. 63,152 are held by Zevin Asset Limited Liability Co. Payden And Rygel reported 0% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com owns 0.43% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,622 shares. Weybosset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.74% or 68,044 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 281,757 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 3.42M shares. Security Natl Tru reported 49,442 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 996,359 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,535 shares. Accredited holds 0.12% or 18,679 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.69% or 216,000 shares. Gradient stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.69% or 264,265 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 79,310 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,473 shares. Associated Banc holds 388,217 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cohen Management invested in 0.38% or 50,156 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc reported 1.45M shares. Essex Invest Management owns 48,052 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 164,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Llc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bailard has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

