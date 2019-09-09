Riggs Asset Managment Company Continues to Hold Stake in At&T (T); Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $3.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 107.91 million shares traded or 286.24% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp holds 1.03% or 240,102 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8,000 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Jnba reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Architects has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 164,000 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 30,647 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 4.03 million were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.71 million shares. Wills Financial holds 1.78% or 83,499 shares. Stewart & Patten Com Limited Liability Com owns 447,840 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 57.14M shares. Orrstown Finance holds 0.97% or 22,110 shares in its portfolio.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 9.18M shares to 28.18M shares, valued at $30.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).