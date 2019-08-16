Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stake Has Upped by Blackrock Inc; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.99. About 76,871 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 293,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 14.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 13.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 1.22M shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 18/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Says Inaccurate Info on Treatment Candidate Erroneously Posted Online; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval, For Real This Time — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: FDA Continuing Its Review of NDA, With PDUFA Date of April 17; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Information Was Shown About FDA Review of NDA for Fostamatinib; 18/04/2018 – FDA OKS FOSTAMATINIB TABLETS FOR ITP; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gru owns 92,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 26,941 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 275,355 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 77,826 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 425,316 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 26,406 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parthenon Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 62,646 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 8,075 are owned by Commerce Bank & Trust. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 4,500 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Par Management Inc has 3.61% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2.16M shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.69% or 89,660 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 582,186 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 91,197 shares to 71,107 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 359,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).