Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Position Held by Secor Capital Advisors Lp; Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Its Stake by $1.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 461.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 180,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The hedge fund held 220,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 39,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 1.01 million shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 21/03/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC RIGL.O – RIGEL ANNOUNCES TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF FOSTAMATINIB IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 17/04/2018 – RIGL: $RIGL Rigel Pharma gains FDA approval for fostamatinib – ! $RIGL; 06/03/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Cash, Equivalents $115.8M at Dec. 31 Vs. $74.8M Prior Year; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Says Inaccurate Info on Treatment Candidate Erroneously Posted Online; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Information Was Shown About FDA Review of NDA for Fostamatinib; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS FDA CONTINUING REVIEW OF NDA; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RIGEL SEES TAVALISSE AVAILABLE TO U.S. PATIENTS IN LATE MAY

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares to 800 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 14,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,685 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.