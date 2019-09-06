Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 292.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.