Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,268,482,058.68% -58.9% -44.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 284,026,465.03% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.51% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.