Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,319,652,018.74% -58.9% -44.2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,902,439.02% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 282.51% and an $7 consensus price target. Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 156.88%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 53.1% respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.