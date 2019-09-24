Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.45 N/A -0.39 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 582.88 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 12.8%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.