Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.38 N/A -0.39 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 68.5% respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.