Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We will be comparing the differences between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Personalis Inc. 17 -1.00 20.97M -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,404,085,307.52% -58.9% -44.2% Personalis Inc. 122,631,578.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 311.76% at a $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Personalis Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.