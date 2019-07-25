Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.11 N/A -0.39 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.82 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 185.71%. Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.25, with potential upside of 532.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 77%. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.