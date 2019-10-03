Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,357,222,844.34% -58.9% -44.2% NuCana plc 155,180,722.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 311.76%. Competitively NuCana plc has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 212.50%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 38.7% respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NuCana plc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.