Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.36 N/A -0.39 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 677.89 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $84.8, while its potential downside is -6.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.