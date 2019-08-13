Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.03 N/A -0.39 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.26 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.81% and an $7 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.