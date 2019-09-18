Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.30 N/A -0.39 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.51 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.