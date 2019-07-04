Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.58 N/A -0.39 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 170.27% at a $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has 2.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).