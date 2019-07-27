Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

As Biotechnology companies, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.64 N/A -0.39 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 208.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 6.7% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.