Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$7 is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 181.12%. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 35.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.