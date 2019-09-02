Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.2 beta indicates that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 118.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.