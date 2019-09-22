Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.40 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 10.6% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.