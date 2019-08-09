Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.20 N/A -0.39 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 230.19% and an $7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 171.49% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.