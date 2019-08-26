Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.34 N/A -0.39 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.88 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 283.56% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 165.07%. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 79.2% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.